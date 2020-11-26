Browns place Porter Gustin on COVID-19 list

Getty Images

The Browns announced earlier Thursday they closed their facility temporarily for the second consecutive day after another player tested positive for COVID-19. They now have announced they placed defensive end Porter Gustin on the reserve/COVID-19 list.

The Browns have had a player test positive for three days in a row.

Defensive end Joe Jackson went on the COVID-19 reserve list Tuesday, and the Browns placed linebacker Sione Takitaki on it Wednesday.

The Browns currently have five players ﻿– Gustin, Jackson, Takitaki, defensive end Myles Garrett and fullback Andy Janovich – on the COVID-19 reserve list.

They activated offensive lineman Chris Hubbard from the COVID-19 list earlier in the day.