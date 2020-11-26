D’Andre Swift is not expected to play for Lions

Getty Images

Lions running back D'Andre Swift is set to miss his second straight game with a concussion.

Swift’s condition improved enough for him to practice on a limited basis this week and earn a questionable designation for Thursday’s game against the Texans. According to multiple reports, however, he will not be active for the game.

With Swift out, Adrian Peterson and Kerryon Johnson will be the running backs for Detroit on Thanksgiving.

The Lions will be missing a pair of wide receivers on offense as well. Kenny Golladay and Danny Amendola were ruled out with hip injuries. Cornerback Jeff Okudah, defensive end Austin Bryant, cornerback Mike Ford, and defensive lineman Da'shawn Hand were also scratched when the team gave out injury designations on Wednesday.