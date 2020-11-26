Decisions have not yet been made regarding Ravens-Steelers game

Posted by Mike Florio on November 26, 2020, 9:37 PM EST
The return of multiple additional positive COVID-19 tests on Thanksgiving night has thrust the Ravens into even more turmoil. It also has created significant confusion regarding the status of Sunday’s scheduled game against the Steelers.

Per a league source with direct knowledge of the situation, decisions have not been made regarding whether the game will proceed on Sunday and, if not, when it will happen. A decision, as of Wednesday, was expected to be made on Friday. A decision, as of right now, is expected to be made on Friday.

There’s an increasing belief within the Baltimore organization that the game cannot proceed as scheduled. Whether it’s moved to Monday or Tuesday or it’s shifted to an eighteenth week or the Ravens forfeit (unlikely, but possible) isn’t known. Whether the game will proceed on Sunday won’t be determined, again, until Friday.

Against this basic reality, ESPN has reported that Ravens coach John Harbaugh has told players they won’t return to the team facility until Monday at the earliest. This communication, if it occurred (and Harbaugh apparently has gone on the record to confirm that it did), is not binding on the league; ultimately, the league will decide whether the game proceeds. And, again, the league has not yet made a decision.

A cynic would wonder whether Harbaugh is trying to speak a postponement into existence. The more likely explanation is that he’s reacting to concerns being expressed to him by players who are rattled by the uncontained spread of the virus, which most recently infected quarterback Lamar Jackson. As one source explained it to PFT, at this point the Ravens are far more concerned about stopping the outbreak than playing the game.

Its also possible that the Ravens would travel to Pittsburgh and play without returning to the team’s facility. However, the people carry the virus; the facility can be cleaned. The question is whether individuals are still incubating the virus, and whether they will shed virus onto others before it’s known that they have tested positive.

Will the Ravens agree with the league’s final decision about the game? Maybe, maybe not. But the situation remains a league decision not a team decision, and the league has not yet made a decision. The decision is coming Friday.

  1. Just play without the sick players.
    If the Ravens didn’t follow protocol then play without Lamar Jackson. Call up their practice squad players.

  2. Ok so we can play the game and then some Steelers will come down with the virus or we can EXTEND THE SEASON A WEEK and do the right thing.

  3. With the league having put in place the high risk protocols a couple weeks ago, it seems like the Ravens would had to have multiple protocol infractions to be experiencing this level of outbreak. I think the rest of the league is watching and wondering what the league does – their inconsistency has already exhibited perceived favoritism to Baltimore.

  4. What. A. Joke.

    So the league makes the 49ers play practice squad players but we’re debating re: the Ravens? To postpone the game to Tue/Wed? If I’m the Steeles I’m pissed. Who’s running the show here? John Harbaugh?

    Ravens forfeit. Next. Move on.

  5. It is only for for a forfeiture on behalf of the ravens. Give them the L and the Steelers the W and move on. Anything else would be grossly unfair to the Steelers.

  7. Enough of the double standard that the league may set for Crybaugh…..

    Yes, the game was postponed for safety. Screwing the Steelers (again) out of a pseudo bye week (which they never got to have ” Thanks Tennessee” ) … Now the Steelers are about to pay the price again for another organization’s incompetence.

    As many have stated here, if the 49ers had to play, then Baltimore MUST do the same.

    I was all for keeping it fair and delaying the game initially, but their organization MUST be punished for this ala the Raiders.

    Again, fair is fair.

  8. Well, if you think things are bad now, just wait a couple weeks after all the Thanksgiving traveling COVIDiots spread the pandemic like never before.

    I can pretty much guarantee they’ll be back at it for Christmas — not to mention New Year’s Eve!

    The league’s only hope is to go into bubble mode now.

    Sadly, the owners are greedy and hopeless.

    Jerry Jones will be bragging about his huge attendance — because there’s nothing positive he can say about the way the boys were spanked today.

  9. This can’t be from one solitary person occasionally not wearing his mask. There’s too many people involved over too short of a time. Others had to be lax with the protocalls as well. When this all comes out it’s going to be damning…

  10. All those saying that the Ravens should forfeit are out of their minds. It’s almost like you believe that Lamar and the rest did something on purpose to come down with the virus. When (not if) the virus reaches the Steelers (it will reach every club) don’t come crying that you shouldn’t forfeit too then.

  11. First the NFL makes sure the ravens beat the Colts on absolute bogus calls and now they protect them again. The Colts should be able to do this too than with Deforest out, why can’t they get their game postponed? What is the difference? We all know if derrick henry was positive, the league would let them postpone the game against the Colts Sunday, in fact that’s a guarantee

  12. The league expanded the size of the practice squad to 16 for a reason, Covid. Call up the healthy players and play the game!

  13. I see that the pitch forks are out and everyone is calling for Harbaugh’s head and docking the Ravens draft picks, etc….Sheesh! What is wrong with people? How much does your life have to suck to be have such bitterness about a team and a coach. This is is fluid situation as more players and staff are still testing positive. When the dust settles, I am sure the unnamed staff member will be dealt with. Clearly, the Covid protocol is definitely flawed. Your team might be next, So, just pray and hope that everyone affected gets better and be thankful that the situation is being contained instead of spreading the virus to other teams.

  15. What will the league do when the starting QB for one of the Superbowl teams tests positive 3 days before the big game?

  18. If they reschedule the game again then all the players who would have been ineligible to play today should be ineligible for the rescheduled game. That is fair

