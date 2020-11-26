Derrick Henry: Dalvin Cook is the best back in the NFL

Getty Images

Titans running back Derrick Henry has a narrow lead over Vikings running back Dalvin Cook in the race to lead the league in rushing. But Henry says Cook is the No. 1 runner in the NFL.

“Dalvin Cook is having a phenomenal season,” Henry said, via SI.com. “Right now, I would say he’s the best back in football. Just week after week, always dominating. Always having a great game. Running the ball. Catching the ball. Very explosive.”

When the Titans played the Vikings in Week Three, Cook ran for 181 yards and a touchdown, while Henry had 119 yards and two touchdowns. But Henry said that’s not the only time he’s watched Cook.

“I love watching him run on film,” Henry said. “He is doing a great job this year. That guy’s just been incredible the whole year. He runs hard, runs through tackles, makes guys miss. He’s just been balling.”

Henry leads Cook by just 10 rushing yards this season, so Henry will be keeping an eye on Cook the rest of the way, and trying to stay ahead of him in the rushing race.