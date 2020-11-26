Dolphins are not too worried about Tua Tagovailoa’s thumb

Getty Images

Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa landed on Wednesday’s injury report, but there doesn’t appear to be much concern about his status for Sunday.

Tagovailoa jammed his left thumb on a helmet during practice and any injury to a quarterback’s throwing hand is one that catches attention, but Dolphins head coach Brian Flores said at his Thursday morning press conference that the team doesn’t think it will be a major issue for the first-round pick.

“He got banged up a little bit,” Flores said, via Safid Deen of the South Florida Sun-Sentinel. “He’s a tough kid. He’s going to do everything he can from a treatment standpoint. We’ll see. I don’t think this is something we’re too worried about. . . . He’s better today. We’ll see how it goes.”

The Dolphins will turn to Ryan Fitzpatrick if Tagovailoa isn’t able to play against the Jets, but that doesn’t look like it is in the cards at this point.