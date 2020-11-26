Falcons working remotely after two non-coaching staff members test positive

Getty Images

Thanksgiving Day will be a virtual day of work in the Falcons organization.

The team announced that they have called off all in-person activities at their facility on Thursday. They were informed that two non-coaching staff members have tested positive for COVID-19.

In a statement, the teams said that contact tracing is underway and that the decision to work remotely was made after consulting with the NFL. The team also said that Sunday’s home game against the Raiders is not affected by this development.

The Falcons activated defensive end Dante Fowler from the reserve/COVID-19 list on Wednesday. Wide receiver Laquon Treadwell remains on the list.