J.J. Watt scores on a pick-six

Texans defensive lineman J.J. Watt is showing America he’s still one of the great ones.

Watt plucked a Matthew Stafford pass out of the air at the line of scrimmage and rumbled 19 yards into the end zone for a touchdown, a spectacular play that was the second pick-six of Watt’s career.

It’s been a frustrating season for everyone in Houston, and Watt has acknowledged that he’s frustrated too. But on the field, he’s still showing up in a big way.

The Texans were slow to get their kicking unit onto the field after the surprise defensive score, got a delay of game penalty, and then missed the extra point. So the Lions lead, 7-6.