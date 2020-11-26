Jihad Ward becomes eighth Ravens player added to COVID-19 list this week

Getty Images

The Ravens placed defensive end Jihad Ward on the COVID-19 reserve list Thursday. He becomes the eighth player — and third defensive lineman — to go on the list in the past week.

Two Ravens players already were on COVID-19, with third quarterback Trace McSorley and defensive back Iman Marshall giving the team 10 total players on the reserve list. Marshall is on season-ending injured reserve.

Ward, who has 12 tackles and one sack in six games this season, was on the team’s inactive list each of the past four games. But he was expected to replace Pernell McPhee, who went on the COVID-19 list earlier this week.

Ward instead joins McPhee, running back Mark Ingram, running back J.K. Dobbins, nose tackle Brandon Williams, defensive end Calais Campbell, offensive lineman Matt Skura and offensive lineman Patrick Mekari on the COVID-19 list as additions this week.

The team announced Wednesday it disciplined an unnamed staff member for “conduct surrounding the recent COVID-19 cases that have affected players and staff at the Ravens.”

The Ravens’ game against the Steelers was postponed from Thursday to Sunday. But they have only Derek Wolfe, Yannick Ngakoue, Justin Ellis, Justin Madubuike and Broderick Washington available in the defensive line.

They did not practice for a third consecutive day but estimated cornerback Jimmy Smith (ankle) would not have worked on the field. The Ravens listed tight end Mark Andrews (thigh), linebacker Matthew Judon (ankle) and offensive guard Tyre Phillips (ankle) as limited.