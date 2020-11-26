Kyler Murray remains limited in Thursday’s practice

USA TODAY Sports

Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray remained limited in Thursday’s practice.

Murray said he feels fine, but he also was a limited participant in Wednesday’s practice.

He injured his shoulder a week ago against the Seahawks. He did not miss a snap and has shown no sign of being at risk of missing this week’s matchup with the Patriots.

Cardinals coach Kliff Kingsbury did suggest the team might keep three quarterbacks active for Sunday.

The Cardinals did get receiver DeAndre Hopkins back to full participant after he missed Wednesday’s work with an illness.

Tight end Maxx Williams (illness) also was a full participant Thursday after sitting out a day earlier.

Safety Charles Washington (groin) returned to limited participation after missing Wednesday.