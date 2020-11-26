Lamar Jackson tests positive for COVID-19

Getty Images

The NFL’s reigning Most Valuable Player has tested positive for COVID-19.

Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson has tested positive, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

Jackson is the most prominent NFL player yet to test positive for the virus. The Ravens have had a major outbreak within their team, causing their game against the Steelers that had been scheduled for tonight to be postponed.

At the moment, Ravens-Steelers is set for Sunday afternoon. With Jackson out, Robert Griffin III would be expected to start at quarterback for the Ravens. But whether the Ravens are able to field a team remains to be seen. The pandemic is raging across America, and positive tests are increasing around the NFL just as they are around the country.