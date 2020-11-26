Lions’ D’Andre Swift officially inactive vs. Texans

Getty Images

Lions running back D'Andre Swift is officially inactive for the Thanksgiving game agains the Texans.

Swift had been expected to sit out after suffering a concussion. Adrian Peterson and Kerryon Johnson will carry the ball for the Lions.

Detroit’s other inactives are receivers Kenny Golladay and Danny Amendola, defensive linemen Da'shawn Hand and Austin Bryant and cornerbacks Jeff Okudah and Mike Ford.

Houston’s inactives are quarterback Josh McCown, receivers Kenny Stills and Isaiah Coulter, fullback Cullen Gillaspia, offensive tackle Charlie Heck and defensive end Nate Orchard.