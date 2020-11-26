Lions score first on Thanksgiving

Getty Images

A Thanksgiving game that has the potential to induce more sleep than tryptophan, carbohydrates and wine is actually off to a good start.

The Lions’ offense turned in an impressive opening drive, with Matthew Stafford connecting with T.J. Hockenson for 51 yards on a nifty trick play, and Adrian Peterson finishing things off with a one-yard touchdown plunge.

The Texans’ offense struggled to get much going on its first drive, with Deshaun Watson taking a sack and running back Duke Johnson not finding any room to run.

Detroit has a history of getting off to early leads and then giving them up, but for now a 7-0 lead is something that Lions fans will be thankful for.