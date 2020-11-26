Malcolm Butler named this week’s NFLPA Community MVP

Getty Images

The NFLPA has recognized Titans cornerback Malcolm Butler as this week’s Community MVP for his work to help families around the Thanksgiving holiday.

Butler worked to help communities in Nashville as well as in his hometown of Vicksburg, Mississippi and his college town of Livingston, Alabama. He provided free COVID-19 testing and gift cards for 200 families in Nashville, distributed 200 gift cards to three local food pantries in Vicksburg, and donated $5,000 to the University of West Alabama hunger/pandemic relief fund to provide 200 meals for those in need.

“On behalf of my family and the Tennessee Titans, I am honored to be the NFLPA Community MVP of the week,” Butler said. “This is a very different year, and families are not able to come together and celebrate like they usually do. We all have something to be thankful for, and I want to do my part to help those in need. . . . I did not make it to the NFL by myself, so this is just my way of thanking the communities who have supported me on my journey.”

The NFLPA will donate $10,000 to Butler’s foundation or charity of choice. He will join the other weekly MVPs in being eligible for the Alan Page Community Award at the end of the year.