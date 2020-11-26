Matthew Stafford on Matt Patricia’s job status: “It’s not my decision”

Posted by Mike Florio on November 26, 2020, 6:37 PM EST
USA Today Sports

As storm clouds gather around the Lions, who were embarrassed twice only four days apart, questions swirl regarding the status of third-year coach Matt Patricia. After Thursday’s 41-25 loss to the Texans, Patricia’s job security became a common topic during post-game press conferences.

Two of the players made available were asked whether Patricia should remain in place. Both punted on the question in lieu of making the case for continuity.

“It’s not my decision,” quarterback Matthew Stafford said. “That’s for somebody else. If you want to ask me about the game, you ask me about the game.”

Tight end T.J. Hockenson provided a similar response, although not nearly as blunt and jarring as Stafford’s.

“Obviously, I can’t say,” Hockenson said. “I’m not going to comment on somebody else’s job. I’m just here to do mine, obviously. Matt Patricia gave me a chance to come into this organization. So, for that, I owe him. Obviously, that’s up to the front office — all that other stuff. You guys can talk about that, but he’s still my head coach. He’s still my head coach. If he’s not, he’s still the guy that gave me an opportunity to be a Detroit Lion. So, for that, I’ll forever be grateful.”

Patricia, predictably, was asked whether he’ll be the coach for the team’s next game.

“I focus on one day at a time,” Patricia said. “That hasn’t changed. So, we’ll focus on today and go from there.”

He also was asked what falling to 4-7 means to his job security.

“My thoughts are really just with the team here today and what we were trying to do here today,” he said. “It doesn’t go beyond that, it’s what I focus on. I focus on the team. I focus on those guys that go out on that field, those guys that our in that locker room and try to give them everything I can to give them a chance to go be successful. That’s the focus. It never changes, it is what it is.”

“I don’t think outside of that, I don’t worry outside of that other than just trying to do the best job I can every day to help everybody be successful and try to get our team going. So, other than that, we play pretty short term and are pretty focused on the task at hand. So that’s kind of where we stay with it.”

Through nearly three full seasons, things haven’t worked for the Lions. If change is coming, it could go all the way up the ladder to G.M. Bob Quinn, who fired Jim Caldwell after two seasons in order to hire Patricia.

Together, Quinn and Patricia have tried to bring the Patriot Way to Michigan. Despite the intentions, the results aren’t there. The fact that a key player like Stafford isn’t banging on the table for Patricia to stay won’t do much to keep a change from happening, if that’s what ownership currently is contemplating.

Permalink 13 Comments Feed for comments Back to top

13 responses to “Matthew Stafford on Matt Patricia’s job status: “It’s not my decision”

  1. Patricia has been a train wreck as a head coach after taking over a 9-7 team from Caldwell. Sometimes great assistants (like he and Josh McDaniel) do not make even average head coaches. Detroit should fire him NOW.

  3. I thought Patricia would be a good for but apparently I was wrong. Stafford’s time should be up too. Boggles the mind why he’s still there. Heard Wentz may be available 🙂

  5. Not a real strong endorsement for their coach.

    Also, what’s with the pencil behind the ear! I have never seen him with a piece of paper… so he wears a pencil as a fashion accessory.

  8. I’ll admit, I don’t watch many Lions games. However, the times that I have watched them, and maybe I’m wrong, Patricia looks like he couldn’t care less if they win or lose.

  9. I can see him back with BB next season or with Flores in Miami as DC or LB coach or something similar.
    He is just not HC material

  10. The lions had a good hc with Caldwell. I have no idea why they got rid of him in the first place. The lions have regressed tremendously. They were a good football team just a couple years ago.

  11. TB12 is the reason for the Patriots success. You can’t duplicate him and no the current version isn’t the one who made the Pats successful. Not fair to judge his career based on his performance now. It’s only a part of it.

  12. Players passing the buck, when it is their fault. Matt Patricia is a WINNER. Stafford is a LOSER, a stat collector. I believe in Matt Patricia!!

  13. Together, Quinn and Patricia have tried to bring the Patriot Way to Michigan.
    =====================
    That’s the problem. They emphasized character and ‘their guys’ over ability and gave away Diggs, Slay, and Tate. Those were losses that hurt. Then they compiund the issue signing a lot of Patriot cast-offs forgetting Bill knows to get rid of a player one season before they lose a step.

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to leave a comment. Not a member? Register now!

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.