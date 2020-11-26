Nick Foles out of practice again Thursday

Getty Images

It’s looking like quarterback Mitchell Trubisky is going to get another shot at starting for the Bears.

Trubisky was a full participant in practice on Thursday, which marks two straight days of a full workload in his return from a right shoulder injury. It was also the second straight day that Nick Foles sat out of practice with injuries to his hip and glute.

Bears head coach Matt Nagy said after Thursday’s practice that Foles remains day-to-day and has not been ruled out, but things are definitely trending toward a change to the starting lineup against the Packers on Sunday night.

Trubisky last started against the Falcons in Week 3. He was pulled with the Bears down 26-10 in the third quarter and Foles led the Bears back for a 30-26 win that moved Chicago to 3-0. They’ve gone 2-5 to that point.