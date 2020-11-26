Patrick Mahomes: I don’t know if I’m on Tom Brady’s level

Posted by Josh Alper on November 26, 2020, 7:55 AM EST
Getty Images

Patrick Mahomes has won a Super Bowl, a Super Bowl MVP, and a regular season MVP over his first two years as a starting quarterback.

That’s an enviable resume, but he has some work to do to make his list of accomplishments look as good as the one Tom Brady has compiled over the last two decades. Mahomes has had a chance to reflect on that this week with a game against Brady and the Buccaneers on deck, and he said he still sees Brady on a higher plane as a result of his career accomplishments.

“I don’t know if I’m on his level yet,” Mahomes said, via Nate Taylor of TheAthletic.com. “He’s someone that’s a global star. For me, I just try to be myself and put in the work and try to win games. All that other stuff kind of comes with it. I just try to be a normal guy and live it up with my teammates and have fun doing it.”

Mahomes and Brady squared off three times when Brady was with the Patriots. The Chiefs won last season’s regular season matchup, but the Patriots won a 43-40 thriller in 2018 and then came back for an overtime win in that season’s AFC title game. Brady sought Mahomes out after that game in order to pay the younger quarterback a compliment he took to heart.

“He just grabbed me after the game and I was kind of leaving the stadium,” Mahomes said. “He just talked about how he respected how I did everything the right way. It’s just cool to have a guy of that stature who has won championships that has respect for your game as much as you have respect for his. It was definitely a cool experience.”

With the two players in different conferences, a Super Bowl maybe the only chance left to see them play against each other. If Sunday’s game is another classic, there probably won’t be much objection to that.

Permalink 15 Comments Feed for comments Back to top

15 responses to “Patrick Mahomes: I don’t know if I’m on Tom Brady’s level

  1. There will be ups and downs of course, but If Mahomes can last 15-20 years with supreme or relative health out there (and there’s no reason at this point to think he can’t), he’ll be on that short list with Brady as the greatest of his era, or ever. What a fun player to watch. Truly unique.

  3. He not yet, but off to a great start. All he needs to do now is maintain that level for a couple decades and get the career on the books.

  9. If Tampa doesn’t adjust their office to a short passing game that Brady was a custom to and New England it probably won’t be a close game

  10. It will take a long time before mahomes or any other qb for that matter reaches brady’s level. However one area where mahomes has surpassed the goat is sportsmanship. If kc should lose this game which I think they will. There’s absolutely no doubt what so ever that patrick mahomes will be more than willing to shake the goat’s hand.

  11. Kid has a huge ego – win 5 more SBs then ask yourself that question – the media treats him like he is the second coming of Jesus.

  12. He’s on Tom’s level and a step above, and a lot more exciting, like farve without all the interceptions.

  15. It depends on what you’re talking about. Mahomes is not on Eli Manning’s level if you’re looking solely at super bowl victories. In that respect, Dan Marino isn’t on Joe Flacco’s level. Was Marino a better QB than Joe Flacco or Brad Johnson? I guess that depends on your criteria. Some people, I guess would put those guys above Marino. Aaron Rodgers wouldn’t be as good as Eli either. And Terry Bradshaw is better than everyone except Brady, and he’s tied with Montana. Eli Manning would be better than every QB in NFL history except Brady, Montana, Bradshaw, and Troy Aikman. Maybe Eli should be getting more respect. Why doesn’t his name get mentioned more often when we’re talking about the greatest QB’s ever? For those who just look at who’s the best QB of this era. I’d say it’s Mahomes. No disrespect to Brady. He’s right up there with the greatest QB’s ever. How much cheating was going on in New England? Probably a lot more than what has been discovered. But still, Brady is awesome. But Mahomes, if he keeps improving, might some day challenge Joe Montana as the GOAT.

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to leave a comment. Not a member? Register now!

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.