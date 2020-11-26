Rams don’t expect to have Micah Kiser this weekend

Getty Images

Linebacker Micah Kiser has been a key part of the Rams Defense this season, but they are likely going to be playing without him against the 49ers this Sunday.

Kiser is dealing with a knee injury and he did not take part in Wednesday’s practice session. Rams head coach Sean McVay said, via the team’s website, that he would be “very surprised” if Kiser’s condition improved enough for him to play this week.

Troy Reeder started when Kiser missed Week 5. Kiser has 77 tackles and a forced fumble in his nine appearances this season.

In other linebacker news, the Rams designated Obo Okoronkwo to return from injured reserve. Okoronkwo is coming back from an elbow injury, but McVay said he expects it will be at least another week before he’s ready to play.