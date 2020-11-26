Rams place Micah Kiser on injured reserve

Getty Images

The Rams not only won’t have leading tackler Micah Kiser this weekend, but for the next three games.

The Rams placed the starting inside linebacker on injured reserve, the team announced Thursday.

Kiser injured his knee late in the fourth quarter Monday night and did not practice Wednesday.

He leads the Rams with 77 tackles and has a forced fumble in nine games.

Troy Reeder, who started eight games last season, is expected to start in Kiser’s stead. Reeder made three sacks in his only start this season.