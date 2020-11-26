Ravens had more positive COVID-19 tests

Getty Images

The positive COVID-19 tests in Baltimore continued to come on Wednesday.

According to multiple reports, the latest round of testing for the Ravens returned multiple new positive results. That marks four straight days with positive tests for members of the organization.

The outbreak caused Thursday night’s game against the Steelers to be postponed until Sunday, although that rescheduled date may be at risk if the positive tests continue to come in. The league believes they will know by Friday if the outbreak has been contained to a point that the game can move forward at its new time.

Baltimore disciplined a staff member — a strength and conditioning coach, per reports — for breaching COVID-19 protocols that included not reporting symptoms and not wearing a mask consistently. The league has penalized other teams for such breaches and could penalize the Ravens as well.