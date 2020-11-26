Ravens had more positive COVID-19 tests

Posted by Josh Alper on November 26, 2020, 8:43 AM EST
The positive COVID-19 tests in Baltimore continued to come on Wednesday.

According to multiple reports, the latest round of testing for the Ravens returned multiple new positive results. That marks four straight days with positive tests for members of the organization.

The outbreak caused Thursday night’s game against the Steelers to be postponed until Sunday, although that rescheduled date may be at risk if the positive tests continue to come in. The league believes they will know by Friday if the outbreak has been contained to a point that the game can move forward at its new time.

Baltimore disciplined a staff member — a strength and conditioning coach, per reports — for breaching COVID-19 protocols that included not reporting symptoms and not wearing a mask consistently. The league has penalized other teams for such breaches and could penalize the Ravens as well.

11 responses to “Ravens had more positive COVID-19 tests

  1. If the disciplinary action was taken before the outbreak, the team should not be penalized. If just now undertaken to minimize culpability on their part, then team sanctions are warranted.

  2. If they can’t play the game on Sunday, then it is time to have the Ravens forfeit the game and not screw the entire league with a week 18 game and different playoffs, especially since at least one staff member did not follow important protocol. Let’s see if the NFL has any guts.

  3. Several months into the pandemic and still having to remind people to use their heads and wear masks is nearly as irritating as those who ignored all the warnings, get sick, then broadcast that the virus is no joke. 8 months in and the numbers continue to climb thanks to the ignorant, the brain-washed, and the chuckleheads.

  6. The NFL just postponed the biggest primetime Thanksgiving game because of COVID.

    I don’t want to see another comment here ever again that the league doesn’t care about healthy and safety of teams because of money.

  7. Holeinone09- How in the hell is adding a week 18 screwing the rest of the league? It adds two playoff spots, which definitely HELPS two teams, gives *every* team a buffer in case they have their own outbreak, and gives the teams that don’t need Week 18 a week of rest before their playoff push. The ONLY teams that get screwed are the ones who secure the existing BYE and don’t have have that advantage. So, I guess you’re a Steelers or Chiefs fan?

  10. If the Ravens can’t play the game Sunday, they should be forced to forfeit. Steelers win 1-0.

    It is disgusting that the Steelers are going to be the ones penalized by the Ravens’ carelessness. The league needs to man up.

  11. First Raiders outbreak thier entire offensive line plus a key backup were placed on the covid list

    NFL – Move game UP, not back. Fine + take a draft pick

    Second Raiders outbreak almost thier entire starting defense plus a few backups were placed on the covid list

    NFL – Have fun playing K.C

