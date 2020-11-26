Sam Darnold fully participates in Thursday’s practice, on track to return Sunday

Getty Images

Jets coach Adam Gase said a week ago he was optimistic about Sam Darnold‘s chances of returning in Week 12.

After Darnold was a full participant in practice Thursday, it appears the starting quarterback will return to the lineup Sunday against the Dolphins.

Darnold missed the past two games after aggravating his right shoulder injury in Week 8 against the Chiefs. Darnold was first injured in Week 4 against the Broncos and missed two games with the injury then.

Darnold was limited in Wednesday’s practice, but he said Monday his arm was feeling good. His upgrade on Thursday’s practice report puts Darnold on track to return to the lineup as the Jets attempt to win their first game of the season.

Right tackle George Fant (knee/ankle) didn’t practice again Thursday. Linebacker Patrick Onwuasor (hamstring) also sat out after being limited Wednesday. Running back Frank Gore had his usual rest day.

Receiver Breshad Perriman (shoulder), linebacker Blake Cashman (hamstrings) and offensive lineman Chuma Edoga (ankle) were limited.

Tight end Chris Herndon was a full participant after being limited by a back ailment Wednesday.