Terry McLaurin is active for Washington; Anthony Brown is inactive for Cowboys

Receiver Terry McLaurin will play for Washington today.

Although he was questionable with an ankle injury, McLaurin was a full participant in Wednesday’s practice. That was a good sign for his availability.

McLaurin is the team’s leader in targets (93), catches (62) and receiving yards (871).

Washington also gets receiver Dontrelle Inman back from a hamstring injury that has kept him out since Week 7.

Kicker Dustin Hopkins also is active despite a questionable designation with a groin injury.

Washington already had ruled out defensive end Ryan Anderson (knee), safety Deshazor Everett (ankle) and linebacker Jared Norris (hamstring). The team’s other inactives are offensive tackle Cornelius Lucas (ankle), receiver Jeff Badet and receiver Robert Foster.

The Cowboys won’t have cornerback Anthony Brown, who will miss the game with an injury to his ribs. Rashard Robinson will take Brown’s spot.

Kicker Greg Zuerlein (back) is active.

The Cowboys’ other inactive besides Brown are quarterback Ben DiNucci, receiver Malik Turner, defensive back Reggie Robinson, defensive end Bradlee Anae, offensive tackle Greg Senat and defensive end Ron’Dell Carter.