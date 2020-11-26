Terry McLaurin is expected to play Thursday

USA TODAY Sports

Washington wide receiver Terry McLaurin‘s practice workload kept going up over the last three days and that’s set the stage for him to play in Dallas on Thursday afternoon.

McLaurin went from being listed as out with an ankle injury on Monday to a limited workout on Tuesday and a full practice on Wednesday. He was listed as questionable and Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports that he is expected to be in the lineup against the Cowboys.

That should be a plus for the Football Team’s passing attack. McLaurin is the team’s leader in targets, catches, and receiving yards by a large margin.

Kicker Dustin Hopkins is also listed as questionable due to a groin injury and Rapoport notes the team did not call up another kicker, so he is set to play as well.