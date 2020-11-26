Texans take halftime lead over Lions

Getty Images

It hasn’t been the prettiest half of football, but it’s been another encouraging game for Deshaun Watson and the Texans.

Watson has 141 passing yards and two touchdowns, plus another 26 yards rushing, as the Texans have a 23-14 lead over the Lions at halftime.

The sloppy half of football has seen four turnovers, and it’s obvious to anyone watching that the NFL has not put its best football on the air this Thanksgiving. But the Texans have looked a lot closer to competent than the Lions have.

Detroit may be playing for Matt Patricia’s job in the second half. The Lions need to show something soon to get Patricia off the hot seat.