Trey Edmunds placed on injured reserve

Getty Images

The Steelers didn’t play on Thanksgiving Day, having had their scheduled game move to Sunday at 1:15 p.m. ET because of a COVID-19 outbreak on the Ravens. The Steelers didn’t practice Thursday, either.

But the team did make roster moves.

They announced they placed running back Trey Edmunds on injured reserve. Edmunds injured a hamstring against the Bengals in Week 10.

Edmunds, who was signed to the roster Oct. 10, missed last week’s game against the Jaguars. In four games this season, Edmunds saw action on seven offensive snaps and 20 on special teams.

He becomes eligible to return after missing three games.

The Steelers used his roster spot to activate tight end Vance McDonald to the 53-player roster. He went on the COVID-19 reserve list Nov. 10 and returned to practice this week.