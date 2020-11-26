Tua Tagovailoa limited again with thumb injury

Getty Images

The Dolphins claim they’re not worried about quarterback Tua Tagovailoa‘s thumb injury. Maybe they should be.

Tagovailoa was limited again in practice on Thursday with an injury that happened not in Sunday’s loss to the Broncos but in Wednesday’s practice, when he struck the thumb of his throwing hand on a helmet.

Friday’s practice report will shed considerably more light on Tagovailoa’s availability for Sunday’s game against the Jets, especially since it will be followed with a designation — or possibly no designation at all, which would mean that he definitely will play on Sunday.

The Dolphins benched Tagovailoa in Denver for performance reasons, but coach Brian Flores said after the game that the rookie will start again this weekend. If the thumb doesn’t keep him from playing but nevertheless impairs his performance, he could be pulled again.