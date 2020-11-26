What are your most memorable Thanksgiving football moments?

Getty Images

Wednesday’s PFT PM featured a daily PFT Live tradition: A draft.

This draft featured a look at our favorite Thanksgiving NFL moments of all time. Charean Williams and I rattled off three each from nearly 50 years of watching Thanksgiving football.

Proving once again that, yes, we are old.

It was a fun trip down memory lane. In the comments, share your own favorite Thanksgiving memories, football related or otherwise.

Above all else, it’s a day to slow down and reflect. Even if a year that has been so chaotic and unpredictable, there are reasons to be thankful. And there are reasons to be optimistic.

We appreciate your decision to spend some of your valuable time with us on a regular basis, or whenever you stop by. Enjoy the day and above all else, stay safe.