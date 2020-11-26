Zack Martin ruled out with calf injury; Cam Erving questionable

Getty Images

The Cowboys have to be wondering what else can wrong.

They already have lost their starting quarterback, their starting right tackle and their starting left tackle for the season. Now, their best player needed help getting off the field.

Right tackle Zack Martin grabbed his left knee on the team’s first drive, with 8:33 remaining in the first quarter. After the team’s medical personnel examined him on the field, Martin was helped into the locker room.

The Cowboys have ruled him out with what the Cowboys now say is a calf injury.

Martin, a four-time All-Pro at right guard, moved to right tackle last week because of all the Cowboys’ injuries in the offensive line.

Martin’s injury came four plays after left tackle Cam Erving went to the locker room. Erving was rolled from behind.

He has a knee injury and is questionable to return.

Brandon Knight replaced Erving, and Terence Steele will come in for Martin when the Cowboys get the ball back.

Cowboys defensive end Randy Gregory, who had his first sack of the season on Washington’s first drive, was injured soon after when Washington got the ball back for a second series. Gregory has an eye injury and is questionable to return.

The Cowboys lead 3-0 on a 33-yard Greg Zuerlein field goal. Andy Dalton went 3-for-5 for 33 yards, with Amari Cooper catching one pass for 25 yards.