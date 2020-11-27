A Ravens forfeit would open a financial can of worms

Posted by Mike Florio on November 27, 2020, 10:56 AM EST
USA Today Sports

If you thought that Steelers players were upset by the postponement of their Week 12 game from Thursday to Sunday, wait to see how they’d respond to a possible decision that the Ravens have forfeited the game.

The vague threat of a forfeited game has loomed over the 2020 season, and plenty have argued that teams should be held responsible for their own inability to control the virus by taking an automatic L. Financial realities make the situation far more complicated than that.

A forfeit would spark a fight over money between the league and the union. Although some in the media are parroting the league’s position that the players for both teams wouldn’t be paid, the agreement struck by the NFL and the NFL Players Association prior to the opening of training camps does not cover forfeited games. It provides only for non-payment of players in the event that games are cancelled or suspended.

A forfeited game isn’t a cancelled or suspended game. It’s a forfeited game. There’s a winner (by the score of 2-0, per the league’s official rulebook) and a loser. It goes into the standings. It counts as an official game.

In any other year, a forfeit never would have resulted in the forfeiture of player pay. If the league wanted forfeited games to fall within the parameters of the no-play, no-pay arrangement, the league should have included that specific term in the agreement with the union.

Really, why should the Steelers not be paid if the game can’t be played for reasons unrelated to them? They spent the week practicing, they spent the week preparing. They spent most of the week in limbo. If the game can’t be played and if the league tries to pick their pockets for their game checks, the Pittsburgh players would have every right to scream and shout and tweet streams of profanities regarding their displeasure with the situation.

Besides, it’s hard to make the Ravens solely responsible for the potential inability to play. As explained earlier today, the league allowed the Ravens to gather at the facility on Monday and Tuesday despite obvious evidence of an ongoing outbreak. The league wanted to preserve the Thanksgiving night game if it could. That calculated risk apparently backfired; if it keeps the Ravens from playing on Sunday, the Ravens can’t solely be faulted for that.

Far better than a forfeit, the worst-case scenario should entail bumping the game to Week 18. Although that would give both teams no further leeway when it comes to any other COVID-19 issues involving them or their future opponents, it may be the only path to chicken salad.

16 responses to “A Ravens forfeit would open a financial can of worms

  1. It would be bulljive not to pay the players. Fine the owners for not following protocols. If it is found that a player was egrigious in getting COVID – perhaps a big fine.

  2. make them play on tuesday. you screwed the bills and titans over by making them play tuesday/sunday, give the ravens and steelers the same treatment.

  3. This situation is clearly both the Raven’s and the NFL’s fault. Don’t expose the Steelers to the virus by playing this game Sunday, Monday or Tuesday. And don’t penalize the Steelers with a week 18 game while other playoff teams would have a bye.

    Easy solution to a bad issue: Ravens forfeit and the league office pays the Steelers salaries for the game. Punish the culprits, not the innocent.

  5. As a fan of a team that didn’t break any COVID-19 Protocols and lost both games that had to be rescheduled due to the negligence of another franchise, it’s really hard for me feel bad for the Ravens in Week 12.

  7. holeinone09 says:
    November 27, 2020 at 11:04 am
    ______________________________________________________________________________________

    Big issue is a lot of guys who contracted it did nothing wrong. Could have been one player who screwed up. Then during a meeting someone else contracts it. That’s a big chunk of salary for someone who didnt do anything wrong.

  11. Ravens should forfeit.

    The Ravens screwed up. Either a player or a coach broke the rules and they got COVID. The Steeler should not be punished for something that was out of their control.

    The Steeler players and coaches should be paid. I don’t know if the Ravens should lose pay, either. What about the players that did everything right? Why should they be punished?

  13. If they can’t follow protocol You have to Forfeit. The Steelers should not be punished and games moved around because Baltimore’s staff and players can’t follow the rules.

  14. IF the Ravens HAD to forfeit and the Steelers were given the free win…AND the Steelers happened to go undefeated, is THAT truly a perfect season? …asking for the 1972 Miami Dolphins.

  15. Who cares. This is between employer and employees. DOES NOT AFFECT US ONE BIT.

    I don’t understand why you think we should stick our noses in other peoples’ money.

  16. it won’t matter…
    given what is going on in this country, the NFL will be lucky to be playing any games by week 18.

