Ali Marpet, Donovan Smith questionable for Bucs

Getty Images

The left side of the Buccaneers offensive line is questionable to play against the Chiefs on Sunday.

Buccaneers head coach Bruce Arians said that left tackle Donovan Smith and left guard Ali Marpet will each get that designation on the final injury report of the week. Smith is dealing with an ankle injury while Marpet has missed the last three games with a concussion.

The Bucs will also be without center A.Q. Shipley, who is going on injured reserve with what is believed to be a career-ending neck injury. Ryan Jensen had been playing left guard with Marpet out, so Marpet’s return would allow him to slide back over without creating another hole up front.

Cornerback Jamel Dean and tight end Tanner Hudson are also out for this weekend.