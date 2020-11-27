Bears activate Eddie Jackson from COVID list

Getty Images

The Bears are set to have safety Eddie Jackson in the lineup against the Packers on Sunday night.

Jackson was placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list earlier this week and the reported reason was close contact with someone who tested positive. That appears to be correct because the Bears activated him from the reserve list on Friday.

That clears the way for Jackson to practice on Friday and play in Green Bay on Sunday.

Jackson has 58 tackles, a tackle for loss, three forced fumbles, and a fumble recovery for a touchdown in the first 10 games of the season. That was the sixth touchdown of his career and the Bears could use a big play or two this weekend as they try to snap a four-game losing streak.