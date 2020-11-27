Bears confirm Mitchell Trubisky will start on Sunday

Getty Images

The Bears released their injury designations for Sunday shortly before head coach Matt Nagy met with the media on Friday afternoon, which took some of the intrigue away from Nagy’s announcement of a starting quarterback against the Packers.

Nick Foles was listed as doubtful after missing three practices with a hip injury, which made it all but impossible to imagine he would get the nod ahead of Mitchell Trubisky. Nagy confirmed that Trubisky will get the start at the beginning of his press conference.

“We’re excited that Mitch is ready and it’s an opportunity for him,” Nagy said.

Trubisky started the first three games of the season, but was benched during Week 3 after the Bears fell way behind the Falcons. Foles rallied the team for a win in that game and they opened with five wins in their first six games, but they’ve lost four in a row since that point and the offense has struggled throughout the losing streak.

Now they’ll get to see if Trubisky provides a spark to the team and boosts his rep in his final weeks under contract to the Bears.