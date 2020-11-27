Bears list Nick Foles as doubtful for Sunday

Getty Images

The Bears haven’t ruled quarterback Nick Foles out for Sunday’s game against the Packers, but they aren’t holding out much hope that he is active for the contest.

Foles missed his third straight practice with a hip injury on Friday and the team has listed him as doubtful to play on Sunday night. Mitchell Trubisky got in his third full practices session in a row and is in line to make his first start since the third game of the regular season.

Assuming Foles is inactive, the Bears have Tyler Bray and Kyle Sloter on the practice squad as backup options.

No players have been ruled out for the Bears. Defensive tackle Akiem Hicks (hamstring), left tackle Charles Leno (toe), defensive back Sherrick McManis (hand), cornerback Buster Skrine (ankle), and right tackle Rashaad Coward (ankle, knee) are listed as questionable.