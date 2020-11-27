Bengals won’t have two assistant coaches Sunday

The Bengals were without three assistant coaches for Sunday’s loss to the Washington Football Team due to COVID-19 protocols.
They were without four coaches the previous week.
This week, Cincinnati is down only two assistants.
The team announced defensive line coach Nick Eason and secondary/cornerbacks coach Steve Jackson will not attend Sunday’s game against the Giants for COVID-19-related reasons.
Defensive assistant coach Gerald Chatman will assume Eason’s responsibilities for the game, while defensive coordinator Lou Anarumo will take over for Jackson.
A report earlier this week indicated Eason had tested positive for COVID-19.