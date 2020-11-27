Broncos cancel practice after receiving COVID-19 test results

Getty Images

The Broncos put quarterback Jeff Driskel on the reserve/COVID-19 list Thursday, but held practice as scheduled after determining there were no close contacts after doing contact tracing.

They won’t be practicing on Friday, though. According to multiple reports, the team has canceled practice after receiving the results of their latest round of COVID-19 testing. All work will be done remotely for the rest of the day.

Mike Klis of KUSA notes that it is the third time in four weeks that the Broncos have called off a practice due to COVID concerns.

The Broncos are scheduled to face the Saints on Sunday. Defensive lineman Shelby Harris and Driskel are currently the only players on the reserve list, but it sounds like they could have some company later on Friday.

UPDATE 9:20 a.m. ET: The Broncos announced that one player and two staff members have tested positive.