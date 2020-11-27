Broncos place Diontae Spencer on COVID-19 list

Getty Images

The Broncos made it official: They announced Friday night they have placed receiver Diontae Spencer on the reserve/COVID-19 list.

Spencer will not play in Sunday’s game against the Saints.

Denver also signed running back LeVante Bellamy to its practice squad.

The team announced earlier in the day they had one player and two staff members test positive for COVID-19. The Broncos did not practice Friday and held meetings virtually.

Defensive end Shelby Harris and quarterback Jeff Driskel also are on the team’s reserve/COVID-19 list. The Broncos placed Driskel on the list Thursday.

Spencer has one catch for 7 yards and one run for 9 yards in limited offensive playing time. He’s averaging 10.2 yards per punt return and 18.6 yards per kickoff return in seven games.

KJ Hamler and Tyrie Cleveland have both seen time on kickoff returns, while Hamler and Bryce Callahan have returned punts at points this season.