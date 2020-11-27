Byron Leftwich on Tom Brady’s influence on the offense: “The quarterback is the offense”

Posted by Mike Florio on November 27, 2020, 9:26 AM EST
Getty Images

The Tampa Bay offense isn’t consistently clicking. As a result, questions have been swirling regarding the responsibility of quarterback Tom Brady for the execution of the attack, and for its design.

Is he being asked to do things he’s not comfortable doing? How involved is he in selecting the plays that will be used?

The narrative that Brady has had plenty of involvement in the offense has gathered steam in the aftermath of Monday night’s loss to the Rams. Earlier this week, coach Bruce Arians made it clear that the offense rises and falls based on the quality of Brady’s performances. Arians also made it clear that Brady is “calling a lot of his own [plays], or picking his own on the sidelines from the game plan,” and that as to the notion that Brady is being asked to do things he doesn’t do well, “He can do anything, so it’s not like he can’t do it. I see him do it all the time.”

On Thursday, offensive coordinator Byron Leftwich met with reporters, and inevitably he was asked about whether and to what extent the team is putting Brady in a bad spot.

Here’s the question that was posed to Leftwich by Jenna Laine of ESPN.com: “You hear the critics, and I know they’re chipping. Some of those folks had said that it seems like Tom is trying to play someone else’s offense. But I know that he does have quite a bit of involvement in the game planning and even calling some of the plays. So can you just kind of speak to his level of involvement in taking control of this offense?”

“You guys know how I am, I tell you this all the time,” Leftwich said in response. “The quarterback is the offense. I say that all the time. Remember, I understand that it’s still a version of entertainment, so something has to be said. And when plays don’t work and when things don’t work, that’s what comes with losing in this league. We all accept that, we understand that. All we can do is hopefully get the next opportunity where we can be in position to do the right thing so we can have the opportunity to win the football game. It’s hard to win week in and week out, ee understand that. Everyone expects us to win every game. We get that. But our job is to go out and prepare ourselves and get in position to try to win every football game also. So we understand those responsibilities.”

While Leftwich’s answer quickly disintegrated into coachspeak, the hammer came early. “The quarterback is the offense.” In other words, this is Brady’s show. He’s not being asked to do things he doesn’t want to do. And he has the power to not do those things or any other things.

This not-so-subtle dance has resulted in an effort by the coaches to nudge blame for the offensive struggles from them to Tom. When Brady meets with reporters (presumably today), we’ll see whether he’s asked basically the same question that Leftwich was asked: “Some have said that it seems like you are trying to play someone else’s offense. But I know you have quite a bit of involvement in the game planning and even calling some of the plays. So can you just kind of speak to your level of involvement in taking control of this offense?”

If the question is asked that way, the answer (or lack of one) could be very intriguing.

Permalink 5 Comments Feed for comments Back to top

5 responses to “Byron Leftwich on Tom Brady’s influence on the offense: “The quarterback is the offense”

  2. BB walked because he started to become uncoachable and Brady wouldn’t hear of any mistakes he would make, thinking he’s above the team.

    What’s really annoying is how he felt he was entitled to win every game.

    Ever notice his face late in a game that he felt he played well enough to win, but he felt the D could have done more or needed to make a play late? He looked like someone ran over his dog and stole his lunch.

    Even after last year when he played poorly and the team won with like a blocked punt for td or multiple turnovers by the D, he was depressed at the podium.

    Hr wants to win with stats and he’s willing to blow off high iq management for risking a win, for those stats, as opposed to being smart and helping his own defense with complimentary football.

    Peyton Manning used to do this when his ego exploded, losing games for Indy while chasing stats. I can’t believe Brady went down that path.

    BB put a halt to it in 2014 with “we’re onto Cincinnati” which was more than just the team, it was about getting the old game manager Brady back.

  3. Tampa is still #7 in points per game; Tampa is 7-4; and the team only lost by 3 points to the Rams (one of the better teams in the league right now), so I feel like the “Brady is struggling” narrative is a bit overplayed.

    Brady has turned the ball over a lot more than he normally does, but he is playing in a new offense after a COVID-19 shortened offseason. His receivers have been constantly hurt all season; Tampa’s offensive line is below average; Arians’ offense historically hasn’t been very kind to quarterbacks in their first year of executing it; and Brady is 43-years-old.

    I think there’s still a pretty wide range of outcomes here, ranging from Tampa/Brady light it up for the next two years to Brady’s body breaks down and he retires.

  4. Let’s face it, Brady’s washed up. Funny how those misreads Arians talks about were receiver errors last year in New England according to Brady. It’s never Tom’s fault..

  5. loldeepball says:
    November 27, 2020 at 9:45 am
    Tampa is still #7 in points per game; Tampa is 7-4; and the team only lost by 3 points to the Rams (one of the better teams in the league right now), so I feel like the “Brady is struggling” narrative is a bit overplayed.

    Brady has turned the ball over a lot more than he normally does, but he is playing in a new offense after a COVID-19 shortened offseason. His receivers have been constantly hurt all season; Tampa’s offensive line is below average; Arians’ offense historically hasn’t been very kind to quarterbacks in their first year of executing it; and Brady is 43-years-old.

    I think there’s still a pretty wide range of outcomes here, ranging from Tampa/Brady light it up for the next two years to Brady’s body breaks down and he retires.

    2 1 Rate This

    ——————-

    Here is a good example where the data is misleading.

    Here is the criteria:

    Is the D good? If yes, he sucks and takes the cheese, meaning he should be under center more and not in the shotgun like a statue, 7 yards back almost every snap.

    If the D is bad, he looks good like he did in NE, especially if the bad D foolishly plays a lot of zone.

    So he pads stats vs bad Ds. Raiders, Panthers, Chagers. I had them losing to Chicago and was right again. Why? The front seven and man coverage abilitiy.

    Also, note how former employees or now coaches or coordinators know exactly what to do with him, or someone like Payton who is friendly with BB.

    Jug is up and Brady is too stubborn to adjust due to ego.

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to leave a comment. Not a member? Register now!

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.