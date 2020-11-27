Cardinals put Trent Sherfield on COVID-19 list

Getty Images

The big news for the Cardinals on Thursday was that wide receiver Larry Fitzgerald tested positive for COVID-19 and will miss this weekend’s game against the Patriots.

Fitzgerald was not the only Cardinals wideout to land on the reserve/COVID-19 list. The team also placed wide receiver Trent Sherfield on the list. It’s not known if Sherfield tested positive or if he’s on the list as a close contact.

The moves leave DeAndre Hopkins, Christian Kirk, Andy Isabella, and KeeSean Johnson as the only wideouts on the Cardinals active roster. Hopkins missed Wednesday’s practice with an illness, but was estimated to be a full participant if the Cardinals had practiced on Thursday.

Sherfield has seen most of his time on special teams this season. He has one catch for six yards and five tackles on the system.