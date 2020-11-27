Cardinals think Kyler Murray will be ready to go Sunday

Getty Images

The Cardinals won’t have wide receiver Larry Fitzgerald against the Patriots on Sunday, but they should have quarterback Kyler Murray.

Murray has been limited in practice this week with a right shoulder injury he picked up against the Seahawks in Week 11. Murray played the entire game and said this week that he feels fine, but head coach Kliff Kingsbury has resisted ruling Murray in for this weekend.

General Manager Steve Keim came a bit closer to doing that during a Friday appearance on Arizona Sports 98.7. Keim said, via Darren Urban of the team’s website, that “our expectations are that he’ll be ready to go” against New England.

Chris Streveler and Brett Hundley are the backups in Arizona and Kingsbury suggested earlier this week that both of them may be active this weekend. A clean bill of health for Murray could allow them to use one of those roster spots for another position.