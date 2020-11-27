Cardinals won’t allow general public to Dec. 6 home game

Getty Images

The Cardinals announced they again are closing State Farm Stadium to the general public for their Dec. 6 game against the Rams.

The team said the closure is “based on the latest information about COVID-19 and the advice from the Arizona Department of Health Services.”

The Cardinals will allow a limited number of spectators, with family members of Cardinals players and staff in the stands.

The team played in front of 4,200 fans at each of their past two home games — against the Bills and against the Dolphins — but the state reported 4,314 additional COVID-19 cases and 20 deaths Friday. That increases the state’s totals to 318,638 cases and 6,588 deaths.

The Cardinals said it will make decisions about whether to allow the general public to home games beyond Dec. 6 at a later date. They have home games against the Eagles on Dec. 20 and the 49ers the following weekend.

Arizona had no fans at its home opener against Washington on Sept. 20, 750 family of players and staff against the Lions on Sept. 27 and 1,200 fans for the game against the Seahawks on Oct. 25.