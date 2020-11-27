Chris Carson, Shaquill Griffin limited for Seahawks

Getty Images

Running back Chris Carson and cornerback Shaquill Griffin returned to the practice field for the first time in a month on Tuesday for the Seattle Seahawks. But with a Monday night game upcoming against the Philadelphia Eagles, the Seahawks didn’t have to put out an injury report until Thursday.

Despite not practicing on Thursday due to Thanksgiving, Carson (mid-foot sprain) and Griffin (hamstring) were estimated to be limited participants in practice for Seattle.

Both Carson and Griffin were injured in Seattle’s first meeting with the Arizona Cardinals. Griffin had a concussion in addition to his hamstring strain but its the latter that has kept him recently.

Right tackle Brandon Shell was among five players that were listed as not able to participate. Shell suffered a high-ankle sprain on Thursday night against the Cardinals and is questionable to return this week. Cedric Ogbuehi replaced Shell after his injury and would likely make his first start for Seattle in Shell’s absence.

Backup linemen Kyle Fuller (high-ankle sprain) and Jordan Simmons (calf), running back Travis Homer (wrist/thumb/knee) and cornerback D.J. Reed (foot) also would not have participated. Reed is also notable as he’s started the last two games in place of Griffin and Quinton Dunbar at cornerback. He played all 67 defensive snaps against the Cardinals so it’s not obvious what led to injury.

Left tackle Duane Brown was limited for rest purposes. Guards Mike Iupati (back/hip) and Damien Lewis (hip/knee) were limited as well. Center Ethan Pocic was back to full participation after missing the last two games with a concussion.

Safety Jamal Adams (shoulder), defensive end Benson Mayowa (ankle), running back Carlos Hyde (hamstring), linebacker K.J. Wright (ankle) and receivers Tyler Lockett (knee) and Freddie Swain (foot) were also listed as full participation.