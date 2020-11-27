Christian McCaffrey questionable, Panthers still pessimistic he’ll play

Getty Images

Panthers head coach Matt Rhule said earlier this week that he didn’t expect Christian McCaffrey to play against the Vikings this weekend and that remains the case as the week comes to a close.

McCaffrey has gotten in some practice time after missing the last two games with a shoulder injury and he is listed as questionable to play this Sunday. While that would seem to be a hopeful designation, Rhule told reporters that he’s pessimistic about McCaffrey’s chances of playing.

The Panthers have a bye in Week 13, so another week off could set McCaffrey up to return for the final four weeks of the year.

Quarterback Teddy Bridgewater has no injury designation and is set to start after missing last weekend with a knee injury.

Guard Dennis Daley (concussion) is out, cornerback Donte Jackson (toe) is listed as doubtful, and left tackle Russell Okung (calf) joins McCaffrey in the questionable category.