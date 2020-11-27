Cody Ford out for season, John Brown out this week

Getty Images

Bills left guard Cody Ford missed the team’s last game with an ankle injury and head coach Sean McDermott announced on Friday that Ford won’t be back this season.

McDermott said during an appearance on WGR 550 that Ford will miss the rest of the season after getting hurt in practice this week. Ford was listed as limited due to the ankle on Wednesday and Thursday, but Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports that a torn meniscus is the reason his season has come to an end.

Ike Boettger started against the Cardinals with Ford out in Week 10.

McDermott also announced that the Bills will not have wide receiver John Brown against the Chargers on Sunday. Brown has not practiced this week due to an ankle injury.