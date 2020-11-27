Cowboys-Ravens moves from Thursday, December 3, to Monday, December 7

Getty Images

After the NFL moved the Ravens-Steelers game to Tuesday night, more changes to the schedule were necessary.

That’s because the Ravens were scheduled to host the Cowboys on Thursday night next week, and there’s no way the Ravens were going to play the Cowboys just 48 hours after playing the Steelers.

So the NFL has announced that the Cowboys-Ravens game originally scheduled for Thursday, December 3, will be moved to Monday, December 7. The kickoff will be at 5:00 p.m. ET and the game will be on FOX as well as NFL Network and Amazon, preserving the game as part of the Thursday Night Football package, even though it will now be a Monday game.

The Monday Night Football game on December 7, Bills at 49ers, will be played as scheduled and air on ESPN.

One piece of good news for the Ravens: By delaying the Cowboys-Ravens game by four days, it opens up the possibility that quarterback Lamar Jackson, who tested positive for COVID-19, will have cleared league protocols and will be able to play against the Cowboys.