Davante Adams practicing Friday, Marquez Valdes-Scantling isn’t

Getty Images

The Packers have two wide receivers moving in different directions on the injury report as the practice week comes to a close.

Davante Adams was listed as a non-participant on Thursday, but reporters at Packers practice report he is back on the field Friday. Adams has been dealing with an ankle injury the last couple of weeks, but has not missed any game action as a result of the injury.

Marquez Valdes-Scantling was added to the injury report as a limited participant on Thursday due to an Achilles injury. He is not on the field at all on Friday and his status for Sunday night’s game against the Bears will be updated when the team releases its injury designations later in the day.

If he can play, Valdes-Scantling will be looking to rebound from his fumble in overtime last Sunday.