Davante Adams practicing Friday, Marquez Valdes-Scantling isn’t

Posted by Josh Alper on November 27, 2020, 2:15 PM EST
Getty Images

The Packers have two wide receivers moving in different directions on the injury report as the practice week comes to a close.

Davante Adams was listed as a non-participant on Thursday, but reporters at Packers practice report he is back on the field Friday. Adams has been dealing with an ankle injury the last couple of weeks, but has not missed any game action as a result of the injury.

Marquez Valdes-Scantling was added to the injury report as a limited participant on Thursday due to an Achilles injury. He is not on the field at all on Friday and his status for Sunday night’s game against the Bears will be updated when the team releases its injury designations later in the day.

If he can play, Valdes-Scantling will be looking to rebound from his fumble in overtime last Sunday.

  1. Valdes-Scantling will never be a consistent, good player. He’s either hurt or he disappears, or he drops passes right in his hands.
    The Packers need Allen Lazard back in the lineup at 100% and then get rid of Valdes-Scantling and St. Brown in the off season.
    The shame of it all is they did sign former Panthers WR Devin Funchess in the off season — who is better than both of them are — and he opted out because of Covid.
    I looked at the Packers opponents in 2021 and they will have a brutal schedule playing no less than 10 playoff teams from this year!!! If they don’t win this year, they will have no chance next year without huge improvements on both sides of the ball.
    If you think I am wrong, check out their opponents in 2021.

  3. MVS was riding a stationary bike at practice. If a Achilles issue was bad he wouldn’t have done that.

    We will see if he plays, but I’m not overly concerned about a injury.

