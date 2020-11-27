DeForest Buckner will not play Sunday

Getty Images

Colts defensive tackle DeForest Buckner was placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list on Wednesday, but there was no word on the reason for his placement or whether he would have any chance of playing against the Titans this weekend.

There’s now word on his status and it isn’t positive for the Colts. Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports that Buckner went on the list because of a positive COVID-19 test.

Players who test positive have to spend 10 days away from the team, so Buckner will not be in the lineup against the Titans.

Denico Autry went on the reserve list last Friday and remains there, so the Colts may be even thinner on the defensive line. Tyquan Lewis will likely be in line for more playing time as a result of the absences.