Eagles activate Corey Clement, Vinny Curry from COVID list

Getty Images

The Eagles will not have right tackle Lane Johnson in the lineup this Sunday or at any other point this season, but they do have a couple of players set to return to action.

Running back Corey Clement and defensive end Vinny Curry have been activated from the reserve/COVID-19 list. Both players went on the list last week and did not take part in last Sunday’s loss to the Browns.

Clement had 19 carries for 68 yards and a touchdown and four catches for 18 yards this season. He’s played a significant role on special teams in addition to his limited offensive work.

Curry suffered a hamstring injury in Week 1 and missed four games before returning from injured reserve. He has seven tackles, two sacks, and a fumble recovery this season.