Eagles lose Lane Johnson for season

Eagles right tackle Lane Johnson is done for the season.

Johnson told reporters today that he needs ankle surgery that will require four to five months to recover, according to Martin Frank of the Delaware News Journal.

Matt Pryor will take over at right tackle on an injury-plagued offensive line in Philadelphia.

Johnson has appeared in seven games this year, but he’s been playing hurt all season. Now the Eagles will hope he can get right for 2021, and hope their offense can manage yet another injury in a season full of them.