Giovani Bernard, Mackensie Alexander are questionable

Bengals running back Giovani Bernard is questionable for Sunday’s game against the Giants.

Bengals coach Zac Taylor said he was optimistic about Bernard’s chances of playing after Bernard missed Wednesday’s practice with a concussion. Bernard was a full participant Friday.

Bernard has started the past four games with Joe Mixon on injured reserve with a foot injury. He has 89 touches for 435 yards and four touchdowns.

The Bengals also list cornerback Mackensie Alexander (hamstring) as questionable along with linebacker Markus Bailey (hamstring).

Receiver Mike Thomas (hamstring) is doubtful, which isn’t ideal with receiver Auden Tate out after being placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list this week.

The Bengals do expect to activate offensive guard Xavier Su'a-Filo next week. Su’a-Filo has not played since Week 1 with a foot injury.