Jaguars will be without D.J. Chark, Chris Conley on Sunday

The Browns will be playing without cornerback Denzel Ward in Sunday’s game, but the Jaguars will be short on wideouts trying to take advantage of his absence.

Jacksonville ruled D.J. Chark and Chris Conley out for this weekend. Chark has injured ribs and Conley is dealing with a hip injury.

Laviska Shenault is set to return after missing two games with a hamstring injury and head coach Doug Marrone said on Friday that the team will look to lesser-known wideouts to step up.

“You look to go and play well,” Marrone said, via the team’s website. “You look at these guys who are coming in there and see the opportunities they have — guys who wouldn’t have gotten opportunities if these guys were there. It’s a chance to show what they can do, whether they should be in this league or not.”

Cornerback Sidney Jones (Achilles) and guard Andrew Norwell (forearm) are also out this week.