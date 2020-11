Getty Images

Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray has been resting an injured throwing shoulder this week, but the team said he’s fine for Sunday against the Patriots.

Murray is not even listed on the Cardinals’ injury report for Sunday’s game, so there’s no concern that he won’t be able to play.

The Cardinals have indicated that they don’t expect the shoulder to be a problem for Murray going forward.

Murray hasn’t missed any playing time and said this week that he feels fine.